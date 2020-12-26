Update: Person of Interest Identified in Nashville Explosion

Two law enforcement officials say federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection to the Christmas Day Nashville explosion.

Federal investigators are currently searching a home associated with that person.

The tissue samples found at the scene, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, have been determined to be human remains.

Police were responding to reports of gunfire Friday morning when they encountered an RV.

The RV played a recorded warning that said that a bomb would explode in the next fifteen minutes. It also said, “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

Police evacuated nearby buildings, and the RV exploded shortly afterwards.

The explosion damaged nearby buildings, ruptured water lines and caused service outages across the city.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has enforced a curfew in downtown Nashville that is effective until Sunday to limit public access to the area.

Police emergency systems in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama, as well as Nashville’s coronavirus hotline and some hospital systems were affected by service outages due to the explosion affecting AT&T’s central office. AT&T says they are working around the clock to restore service.

According to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, 41 buildings have been damaged. He also says communications systems such as residential, cell phone service and 911 call centers failed across the state.

Governor Lee stated that areas in Kentucky and Alabama were also affected by the explosion. He has asked the White House for federal assistance due to the “severity and magnitude” of the explosion’s impact.

Service outages caused by the explosion have temporarily grounded flights at the Nashville International Airport, but service is currently continuing normally. The Federal Aviation Association has issued a temporary flight restriction around Nashville’s airport, and is requiring pilots to follow strict guidelines until December 30th.

