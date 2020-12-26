Michigan Health Officials Report 7,341 Coronavirus Cases, 254 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 7,341 new cases of the coronavirus, and 254 additional COVID-19 deaths.

However, 188 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 477,269 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 12,029 COVID-19 deaths

As of December 23rd, 318,389 Michigan residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

The MDHHS did not report new coronavirus case numbers over the holidays. Thursday and Friday’s case numbers are combined with Saturday’s case numbers.

The MDHHS says Saturday’s case numbers represent cases confirmed since Wednesday, December 23rd. They say case counts in Michigan average 2,447 per day between Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

