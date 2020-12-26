Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting Kills Three People, Injures Three Others

A shooting at an Illinois bowling alley has killed three people and injured another three.

Police say a gunman opened fire inside Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Illinois, just 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

Police say that they believe the attack was random.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Rockford police have not released any information on the person of interest or the victims.

Chief O’Shea says he does not think any officers fired their weapons.

