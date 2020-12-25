Schuss Mountain Invites Skiers to Enjoy The Slopes

Schuss Mountain is inviting everybody to come out and enjoy the slopes this holiday weekend.

This week is Schuss Mountain’s busiest time of the year, and they wanted to make sure they took the right precautions.

They have limited the capacity in their lodges as well as on the slopes in order to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.

At the moment, Schuss Mountain plans to open up more ski hills for skiers and allow more outdoor activities.

These include outdoor seating for dining, food trucks, and common seating with fire pits.

Vice president of marketing Chris Hale says they have seen a great turn out this year, even though certain events such as skiing with Santa had been cancelled.

“Traditionally on Christmas day we have always done what is called ski free with Santa, and of course in a pandemic we chose that to be irresponsible so we cancelled that for today. But we’re still expecting quite a bit skiers today,” Hale said.

Schuss Mountain is picking up this season with skiers.

They say customers should purchase tickets in advance.