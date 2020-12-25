Marion Boy Receives Christmas Wish of a New Heart

A family in Marion is counting their blessings this Christmas after they received and incredible, life changing gift.

8-year-old Kaiden Barron had just one thing on his list for Santa this year.

“For Christmas I wanted everything to go back to normal,” said Kaiden.

That’s because as Christmas approached, Kaiden found himself, along with his family at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

A place, he’d already spent plenty of time. Kaiden was born with what’s known as Hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart is underdeveloped. Doctors discovered this in Kaiden when he was just 4 days old.

That meant a series of heart surgeries for Kaiden, ending with what’s called a Fontan procedure.

“After that it was like smooth sailing, until now, at 8. And then we were home a couple weeks ago and he started to cough these strange things up, they look like your bronchial tree, very, very strange,” said Kaiden’s Mom Ashley.

Kaiden had developed what’s known as Plastic Bronchitis. Dr. Kurt Schumacher is the Director of the Pediatric Heart Transplant Program at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

“You develop these rubbery plugs, we call them casts that develop in the airways so in the tubes that are leading down to your lungs and these casts block off part of that airway so the airway can’t get to those lungs and it can be very dangerous,” said Dr. Schumacher.

Standard treatments weren’t working for Kaiden and doctors had discovered other problems with his heart, the only solution was a heart transplant.

“He had Fontan Failure which was really, really hard to take, so we were added to the transplant list officially on December 8th,” said Ashely.

Two days later, the hospital told Kaiden, they had a heart for him.

“It was a whirlwind of emotions. When they come in and they give you the offer, that’s what they call it, you know at that moment that somebody else is losing a battle somewhere and they’re giving this wonderful gift to give somebody another chance,” said Ashley.

After a 12 1/2 hour high risk surgery, Kaiden had a new heart.

“To go through what Kaiden went through, and to come out on the other side looking great, is nothing short of a miracle,” said Dr. Schumacher.

It was the 21st successful pediatric heart transplant this year for Dr. Schumacher and his team.

“For every kid who comes through like Kaiden, there are children who need a transplant who never get offered because people don’t donate organs like they should. Organ donation is so very, very important, it gives people like Kaiden a chance to live,” said Dr. Schumacher.

Kaiden and his family hope their story inspires more people to become organ donors, because of all the gifts given this Christmas season, Kaiden and his family got the most precious gift of all: the gift of life.

“We can never top it. This is the Christmas gift of our life, we will never top this gift, and it gave us the gift of having him for longer and appreciating things more,” said Ashley.