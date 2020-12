Magical Music for Christmas: Pete Kehoe Performs ‘Santa’s Got a Mask (And He’s Putting It On)’

2020 was the year of the mask. Who knew we’d ever feel weird not wearing them? Hopefully next Christmas, they’ll be a distant memory. Here’s Pete Kehoe and his fun, original tune ‘Santa’s Got a Mask (And He’s Putting It On)’.

Merry Christmas!

For more information about Pete Kehoe, click here.