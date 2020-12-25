Families Enjoy Movies in Traverse City on Christmas Day

The Christmas holiday brings families together, and while things may look a little different this year, one activity was still popular for people on this day: going to see a movie.

“We came here for vacation for the Great Wolf Lodge, and we found out as were arrived it was extended, the closure for January,” said Lauren Schmidt from Wisconsin. “We kind of had to improvise.”

Schmidt and her family went to the AMC Cherry Blossom 14 theater in Traverse City to see the new Wonder Woman 1984 movie.

“It’s my mom’s favorite,” said Schmidt. “We’re doing it as her Christmas gift.”

Lisa Parker of Harrietta also went to see Wonder Woman 1984.

“We came to the movies because they’re finally open,” said Parker. “It’s exciting and it gave us something to do.”

AMC 14 re-opened on Dec. 21 after new restrictions allowed indoor theaters to reopen.

“It’s just nice to have something open,” said Parker. “If it’s going to be open, we’re going to take advantage of it.”

Despite the auditoriums open to watch movies, masks are to be worn at all times, and concessions are closed.

“Usually we’d do soda or popcorn,” said Schmidt. “It’s definitely hard to kind of come back and not have that be a part of the whole experience.”

But despite the changes, people are still happy to be doing something on the Christmas holiday.

“It’s an opportunity to get back out and kind of experience life again with Covid still being around,” said Schmidt.