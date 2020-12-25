Christmas Day Explosion in Downtown Nashville Injures Three People

A Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville has injured three people after a RV exploded around 6:30 a.m.

In an update this afternoon, Nashville police say that the explosion may have been intentional.

“We do not know if that was a coincidence, or if that was the intention,” said Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron.

This morning, police responded to reports of gunfire when they encountered an RV at the scene.

The RV had a recording that claimed that a bomb would explode in the next 15 minutes, which lead police to evacuate nearby buildings.

The RV exploded minutes later following one last warning that said, “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

The explosion caused structural damage to buildings, ruptured water lines and caused service outages for residents around the city.

Nashville police say three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but there did not appear to be any life-threatening injuries. Nashville Mayor John Cooper says the city was lucky that the number of injuries was limited.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are currently on the scene, and the investigation is on-going.

UPDATE (3:38 PM)- Officials say flights out of Nashville Airport are being halted because of telecommunications issues associated with the explosion. Service is expected to resume by 3 p.m. local time.

UPDATE (4:22 PM)- The American Red Cross of Tennessee has announced they are working with officials to open a shelter for victims.