‘Wrap-Up’ on Christmas Eve: The Accidentals Perform “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” Cover

Along with the fantastic food, gifts, and decor, there’s something else that helps unite us all, no matter what the circumstances, it’s music. We wrapped up our special ‘Very Merry Menu’ episode of ‘the four’, with a song from our friends, The Accidental with their cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”.

Have a healthy and happy holiday everyone!

For more information about The Accidentals, and their music, click here.