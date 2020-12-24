What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: NYE Dinner To-Go, Crystal Mountain Resort Outdoor Activities, Winter Trails Guide

It’s Christmas eve, but that doesn’t mean it is too early to start thinking about your New Year’s Eve plans.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association shares some fun and safe ways to ring in the New Year.

NYE Dinner To-Go

If you’d like someone else to do the cooking on the 31st, you can pre-order your New Year’s Eve dinner from Black Star Farms, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, or Crystal Mountain. They all have special multi-course to-go menus they’ve put together for New Year’s Eve to help you ring the new year in, in a delicious way.

Crystal Mountain Resort Outdoor Activities

Crystal Mountain Resort will have outdoor activities on December 31st for New Year’s Eve, including an on-slope DJ, family glow light and torchlight parades down the mountain, and fireworks at 10:30pm for resort guests. You can also request a New Year’s Eve party pack to celebrate in your hotel room, with New Year’s hats, tiaras, noise makers, and more.

Winter Trails Guide

If you want to ring in the New Year by getting out and enjoying the snow, you can check out the new Winter Trails Guide from the Manistee County Visitors Bureau. You’ll find ideas for lots of family-friendly outdoor adventures, including cross-country skiing, fat tire biking, winter fishing and paddling, snowmobiling, and more. You can view the guide on the Visit Manistee County website, or request a free copy by mail to discover some new outdoor areas to check out this year.