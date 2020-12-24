Wesco Gas Stations Giving Back to Local Nonprofits

Wesco gas stations are giving back to local nonprofits with an annual fundraising drive.

Their “Change for Change” campaign set a goal of $1,000 for their chosen nonprofit.

So far, the Benzonia Wesco has raised over $900 for the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN).

Wesco will be matching that donation at $1,000, and everything raised after that is an extra bonus.

“We chose BACN because they’re our neighbors too, and everybody in our community has gone through a lot of things this year,” said Benzonia Location Manager Bethany Diesing. “It feels really good, especially this time of year we’re all about giving.”

You can still donate to their campaign through Dec. 31.