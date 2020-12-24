Two Young Brothers Receive Awards for Saving Their Dad

Two young brothers were recognized by the Star Township Fire Department on Thursday.

They were out with their dad in the woods near their house, when he started to feel strange. He soon collapsed and the two brothers had to think quickly. The older one, Brady stay ed with his father while the younger brother, Jefferey, ran to the house to tell mom, who then called 911.

The Star Township Fire Department presented them both with plaques and firefighter pins for saving their dad’s life. “I’m just glad that he’s safe now,” said Brady. “I was really scared that day.”

When the two received their pins, they were so excited because they feel it made them “official”.