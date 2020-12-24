Traverse City J&S Hamburg’s Final Stretch for Adopt A Family Program

A Traverse City restaurant is making sure the Christmas holiday is special for families in need.

J&S Hamburg’s Adopt a Family program helps connect donations of toys and essential needs to families who may be struggling during the Christmas season.

In the past, the restaurant has adopted about five families each year. But if 2020 has taught us anything, its that giving multiplies.

They stretched to helping about 56….and that stretched even further. They are now helping 125 families in the Grand Traverse area, and their employees as well!

They are accepting donations through Christmas Eve for anyone who wants to drop off a last minute gift for a family.

Owner Tiffany McQueer says they’re thankful to be helping the community during such a difficult time.

“It’s what we’re here for,” McQueer said. “You know we needed something to get us through, we needed something to make us happy, and helping he community brings so much joy to us that’s it’s amazing so anything we can do to help.”