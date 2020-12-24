Traverse City Film Festival Launches The Virtual State to Stream Movies

Because of the pandemic, the Traverse City Film Festival is launching what they call The Virtual State.

Founder Michael Moore said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he will curate with movies from around the world.

Every Friday, The Virtual State will offer one to three films which you can rent and stream on any device.

Members get the films half-off full ticket price.

This week you can see a thriller from Norway, a feminist foodie comedy from England, a sweet drama about a single mom and her 8-year old son from Kalamazoo on a trip to upstate New York, and two documentaries — one about a tireless, often funny, mayor in Palestine and the other about the great Frank Zappa and how he intersected politics and art.

