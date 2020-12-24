Shoppers Brave Snowy Day in Petoskey for Last-minute Christmas Gifts

Shoppers in downtown Petoskey braved a snowy day on Friday to get some last-minute Christmas presents.

“The snow did not stop us,” said one shopper, Matthew Groff. “Looking for a couple of gifts for my wife, and the children are looking for something for mom as well. Hopefully we’ll find something unique for her.”

Employee at Cutler’s on Howard Street, Noreen Tarquini said they saw quite a few customers throughout the day. “We’ve had so many people escape the big cities and come up north to enjoy the beauty of a small town atmosphere,” she said.

Cutler’s is also taking all of the steps necessary to ensure the safety of their customers. “We are all masked up and all our customers are always masked up,” said Tarquini. “We’ve had absolutely no trouble with anything like that.”

Another shopper, Adam Maki is currently vacationing in Petoskey from Florida, and he says he’s happy to support some of the local businesses, as well as get some presents for his family. “I had to get something for my sister so I went over to Cutler’s over there and of course got a nice blender so I think she’ll be happy, very excited about that.”