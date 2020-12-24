Santa Hits the Slopes For the Holidays at Crystal Mountain

Some might think on Christmas Eve Santa would be all work and no play, but before hitting sleigh tonight he wanted to hit the slopes at Crystal Mountain this morning.”

Santa says, “If you love what you do you never work a day in your life. That’s why I’m here skiing on Crystal Mountain having a great time. I’ll have a great time delivering presents to boys and girls as well.”

Santa’s favorite holiday came with the perfect skiing weather this year.

“Conditions are great from the North Pole they got a lot of snow there. We got a lot of snow here too, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Santa.

Crystal Mountain has only been open for a week and lift tickets are already sold out for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years.

Santa says, “We made a lot of precautions here at Crystal Mountain to make sure everyone has a fun safe ski season. Safety is a big priority for Santa Claus and Crystal Mountain and that’s why I’m here.”

Crystal Mountain chief operating officer, John Melcher, says they expected a holiday rush.

“We knew there was a lot of pent up demand to get back on the slopes and we’ve been operating for about the last week with limited terrain,” said Melcher.

He says they’ve been working with their guests to create a safe environment.

“This year it’s a shared responsibility not only between the ski areas but also the participants that come on out,” says Melcher. “That includes social distancing, masking when you’re in areas that you can’t social distance.”

Even though their holidays are sold out, Crystal Mountain says they are still selling season passes for those wanting to come out and ski.