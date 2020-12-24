President Trump Grants 26 More Pardons

As President Trump gets ready to leave the White House in the coming month, he continues to give clemency to more key allies.

Just Wednesday night he granted 26 pardons and three commutations.

Some of the pardons include his former 2016 Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.

Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in criminal cases that resulted from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

He also granted a pardon to Roger Stone, his longtime adviser.

Stone was convicted for lying to Congress about the Russia probe and months ago President Trump commuted his prison sentence.

And Charles Kushner received a pardon.

That’s the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He finished his sentence more than a decade ago for financial crimes and witness tampering.

And while President Trump was granting pardons Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden named another member to his cabinet: Miguel Cardona as education secretary.

“You’ll have a fantastic and trusted leader help you carry out the department’s mission with honor and integrity—the honor, integrity of an educator,” he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to President-elect Joe Biden’s secretary of education nomination saying she’s thankful Biden picked someone who comes with an education background.

“I am thrilled that President-elect Biden has nominated a former educator to serve as secretary of education.

President-elect Biden has proven once again that he is committed to building an administration that represents the great diversity of our state.

I look forward to working closely with Miguel and the entire Biden administration.”

While all of that was going on, President Trump vetoed the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

Congress has already scheduled votes to override the president’s veto next week.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also working quickly to make changes to the $908 billion coronavirus relief bill.

This comes after President Trump said he wouldn’t sign the bill late Tuesday night because it wasn’t enough money for struggling Americans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed up with a tweet saying a deal for a larger payout to Americans could be done by noon Thursday.