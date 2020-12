Power Outages Impact More Than 2,000 on Christmas Eve

Power outages are hitting people on a holiday.

More than 2,300 are without power in Northern Michigan. About 700 in Missaukee County and another 1,600 in Midland County.

To view the current state of power outages in Michigan, go here.

People without power should check with their power providers for expected restoration times. Consumers Energy uses this map to inform its users.

You can also follow along with our Doppler Weather Team here.