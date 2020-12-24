Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots has Record Gift Giving Year

Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots has had a record breaking year this year.

They said they were nervous about having low donations of toys, but they said more than ever community members made cash and check donations to the organization.

Assistant coordinator, Mike Kent, says they also had a record number of volunteers that wanted to help bring Christmas to the almost 8,000 kids across the five counties they serve.

Kent says, “We were able to help about 7,500 kids. We distributed about 28,000 toys, which is a record for us and we think we met all the needs in the area.”

In the last few days all of their toys have been delivered to families to prepare for Christmas morning.