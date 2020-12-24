Nest Diner in Farwell Offers Free Christmas Eve Meals Togo

The Nest Diner in Fawell is offering free Christmas Eve meals to-go.

Owner Michelle Snell says although they’re dining room is closed, she still wanted to serve her community a hot christmas meal like they usually do every year.

So, from 11 to 3 Thursday, the restaurant offered meals to go, however, this year for free.

Customers got to choose from beef tips on rice or goulash… each coming with chocolate chip cookie for dessert.

“A lot of families aren’t gathering together right now so a lot of people don’t cook a big meal or they’re not able to be around other people, so we can just give them a little something to eat, make them feel good,” says Snell.

Snell says they expect to serve more than 400 people today.