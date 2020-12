MTM On The Road: Christmas Eve Music by Sydni K

Listening to Christmas music is a holiday tradition that brings families together.

Sydni Kann is a 19-year-old singer who is serenading us this morning with some of her favorite Christmas songs.

Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins caught up with her at the Skyline Event Center in Comins to get us in the holiday spirit. For more music from Sydni K, check her out here.