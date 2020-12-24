MSP Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect in Montcalm Co.

On Thursday, Michigan State Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on M-46 near US-131.

They say a male suspect entered the CITGO/Ago gas station around 3 a.m. and showed what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash, coins, and cigarettes.

Troopers say the suspect then fled the scene in a silver Chevy Tahoe heading westbound on M-46 towards US-131.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall, and around 250 pounds.

They say he was last seen in a black sweatshirt, black facemask, black sunglasses, and black gloves.

If you have information you are asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.