Houghton Lake Resident Celebrates 104th Birthday

On Christmas Eve, everyone is celebrating the holidays, but one woman in Houghton Lake is celebrating something extra special — her 104th birthday.

“My mother always made it special. My birthday was my birthday,” said Houghton Lake resident Nina Love. “Christmas was just another day.”

Nina Love was born in River Rouge, Michigan in 1916. But even after living more than a century, she says she still feels great.

“Well I don’t feel that age, I just feel good. How is one supposed to feel at 104?,” she said. “I think I can still kick butt.”

Looking back on the last 104 years, Nina says she especially remembers what her family life was like growing up as a “tom boy”.

“I was the only girl with three brothers, so I taught them a lot,” she said. “Marbles, kites, boy things. The girls wouldn’t play with me because I was tough.”

From being the only girl to having children of her own, Nina also treasures the special memories she shared with her husband, Roy, raising their four kids.

“I married early, at 18,” Nina said. “I have three boys and a girl. My son Tom has always treated me very special.”

Nina says she doesn’t have any regrets and continues to take life as it comes.

“I’ve always had I thought a pretty sense of humor,” she said.

And her secret to living a long life?

“Just a good clean life I guess.”