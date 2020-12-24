Hook & Hunting: 3-Day Ice Fishing School Comes to Houghton Lake

A three-day ice fishing school is coming to Houghton Lake in early January.

The Mark Martin Ice Fishing Vacation School will be held Jan. 10 through 13 in Houghton Lake.

The event will give participants attend seminars to hear advice from ice fishing experts before heading on the ice for days of guided fishing.

The package for the ice fishing school also includes dining and lodging discounts.

If you would like more information or would like to sign up, click here.