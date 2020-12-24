Harrietta Couple Finds 80 Year Old Newspapers in Walls

When you buy a fixer upper home and you say you find a surprise in the walls, it usually is a bad thing.

But for Isaac and Serena Lloyd of Harrietta, they found a time capsule to the news of the day more than 80 years ago.

“A lot of these are still in fairly intact and that was pretty cool,” said Serena.

The Lloyds bought their house knowing it needed a complete overhaul.

“He showed us a lot of the damage and things going on with the house,” said Serena, “We were like, we can do it.”

When they began to demo and broke into the walls, they found them stuffed with old newspapers.

“There were a bunch of the newspapers and then I saw some magazines hanging down,” said Serena.

Papers and magazines from Detroit, Chicago and Grand Rapids, each ranging from 1934 to 1942.

Surviving mice, weather and time, almost every paper is readable and pieces together, if done carefully.

“I was really surprised at how well these were preserved and when I posted it online, people were like, ‘that wasn’t in the wall, that wasn’t used as insulation tell us where you really got it.’” said Serena, “And I was like, ‘no I’m serious it was in the wall!’”

The real treasure is the news of the day. From Adolf Hitler taking control in Germany to the death of John Dillinger and the price of goods back then.

“The language that they used,” said Serena, “Which is like totally different from how we report things now.”

The Lloyds will continue their rehab and surely find more news behind these walls and be able to preserve the history of the home and the community.

“I’d like to find some content that’s more local,” said Serena, “So that we can have some pieces that we may put in the house when we finish it.”

