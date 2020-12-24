Coronavirus Not Stopping Holiday Travel

Health officials warn the coronavirus is intensifying, but that isn’t stopping people from holiday travel.

80 million Americans are expected to go somewhere for Christmas or New Year’s.

Health Officials in New York are especially concerned about overseas travel following the discovery of a new, more infectious COVID-19 strain in the United Kingdom.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the federal government needs to take action.

“To do nothing, when you know the virus is coming here, when you say it already may be here…”It’s just the greatest failure to do one’s job.”

But there is hope.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says if the vaccination effort goes according to plan, life could start returning back to normal by the summer.