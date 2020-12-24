Clare County Couple Sets Up Payphone For Kids to Call, Track Santa

At the beginning of the pandemic, a couple in Clare County set up a payphone in their neighborhood for people to call their family and friends for free. However for Christmas, they’re using the phone to direct kids to Santa and track where he’s at on Christmas Eve.

“I thought this would be a unique way for kids to interact with it,” says Steven Landon.

Landon wanted to create a way for boys and girls to know if Santa is on his way.

And loading up their Christmas toys in his sleigh.

“Probably still at the north pole getting ready for tonight,” says eight-year-old Arieana Pardo.

That’s why Landon created a direct line to Santa’s workshop. For kids to call and sure sure Santa didn’t forget to pack their laptop.

“We have the phone set up so you can leave a message for Santa by pressing one, or by pressing two you’re connected to a live operator at NORAD Track Santa,” says Landon.

Due to the pandemic, many families weren’t able to sit on Santa’s lap.

Lisa Landon says the phone was a safe alternative for her daughter to hear where Santa is on the map.

“I just thought it would be a nice tradition to start with her and so she can think it was neat to hear Santa,” says Lisa. “I felt as a mom, that she should be able to see Santa or at least be able to talk…to Santa.”

Pardo says she didn’t ask Santa this year for a game or a doll…

“I don’t really want anything really for Christmas, all I want is love and happiness, that’s all.”

So on Christmas Eve, while the kids sleep soundly in their bed,

Old Saint Nick will be guiding his reindeer on his sled.

“I might hear a couple sounds, but I’m not going to go check because I don’t want to scare him off,” says Pardo.

The Hill Haven Free Public Payphone is located at 6168 Beech Drive, Lake.

The phone will automatically call NORAD Tracks Santa until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The phone is also free to use year around and calls places other than the North Pole.