Checkmate and Maybe Hypothermia

Two Canadian men played a game of chess in a way that few could enjoy.

Ron Batuigas and Nick McNaught of Ontario cut some holes in the ice of their local lake, set up a chess board, and jumped in.

When they decided to spend more than five minutes in the icy water, they chose chess to help get their minds off the cold.

We didn’t learn who won the game but the water was warmer than the air.

Nick said the air was -4 degrees Fahrenheit when they made the plunge.