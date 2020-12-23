Wellness for the Family: New Year’s Resolutions

We are in the final homestretch of 2020, and 2021 could not be here soon enough. As we wrap up the year, it’s a great time to think about some of the resolutions we want to achieve, and how we can have both a healthy & happy New Year. Our Blue Cross Blue Shield dietitian, Shanthi Appelö talks about making realistic goals, and how to set yourself up on the ‘right’ foot.

“First of all, beyond the dieting and exercising, give yourself a mental check-up,” Shanthi said. “Then, from there figure out what you need to work on”. Mental stress can be the root cause, in some cases, of weight gain. So, instead of jumping into another fad diet, or spending money on another gym membership that you may use only a few times, relax and find out what’s causing the stress.

“In some situations, it can be financial stress. Take a look at your spending from 2020 and talk with your family about making a goal for 2021,” she said. “Stress may come from too much work. Many of us who have worked from home are actually working hard then what we would in the office”. Shanthi recommends putting the phone down to keep your mind off of work.

Another way to achieve your 2021 resolutions is to make them realistic. “Don’t set yourself up for failure,” she mentioned. “Start small. Maybe make it a goal to read a book for 30-minutes a day, or try doing yoga for three days a week”.

