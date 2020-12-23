Two People Arrested After Leading Police on Chase Through Crawford Co.

Two people are in police custody after leading police on a chase through Crawford County.

Crawford deputies and state troopers were called to the Grayling Speedway gas station this morning for a suspicious situation.

A trooper tried to stop the vehicle after it left the gas station, but they refused to stop.

The car drove at high speeds until crashing near a residential area.

A woman was arrested, but a man ran into the woods.

A K-9 unit tracked him through the woods and he was found exiting an occupied home he broke into.

He was arrested.

The homeowners were not injured.

The incident is still under investigation, but drugs are believed to be a factor.