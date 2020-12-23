Traverse City’s Salvation Army Raises Around $160K for 2020 Season

During a year that’s been so tough on so many, the Salvation Army in Traverse City is celebrating some good news on Monday!

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Salvation Army in Traverse City was able to meet their Matching Monday goal, doubling donations dollar for dollar, up to $30,000 for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

This event alone allowed them to raise $71,000, with a total of around $160,000 for the season.

All the money will go towards local programs and services for the less fortunate.

“We’ve been just completely blown away by the community. When we ask, the community has stepped up in tremendous ways and that is just a testament; one: to the community but then two: their faith that their dollars to the Salvation Army are going to go where they’re supposed to be,” said Lt. Matthew Winters.

The Salvation Army wants to thank everyone in the community for their continued support.