Traverse City Neighborhood Donates to Community by Offering Alleyway Light Show

Residents of Traverse City have getting the community together over the last three weekends to bring Christmas cheer.

Every year neighbors between 8th and 9th Street in Traverse City decorate their alley so people can drive by and enjoy their lights.

This year the ring leader of the operation, Steve Purkiss, decided they should also raise money for Salvation Army.

Over the last three weekends they’ve raised about $6,000.

Purkiss says, “We knew we had a lot of traffic but we didn’t think it would be like this. But it’s a weird year. Everybody knows that people need help and we just need this kind of togetherness for this crazy year.”

The amount of support they’ve seen this year has inspired them to donate to a new organization next Christmas.