Submit Your Photo: Holiday Traditions

Submit Your Photo: Holiday Traditions

Of all the holiday traditions out there, what’s your favorite?

Elf on the Shelf? Baking cookies, giving presents, feeding reindeer, or something else?

Lauren, Adam, Michael and the rest of us on Michigan This Morning want to hear from you!

Submit your photo of the tradition to this gallery by clicking the blue “Submit Your Photo” button on the top left. Or email us at mtm@9and10news.com. Be sure to include your name and hometown with your favorite tradition.

You might just see your photos on Christmas Eve with Michigan This Morning!

Tune in to 9&10 News from 4:30 to 6:55 a.m. or watch us on Local 32 from 7 to 8:55 a.m. You can also stream us on the Watch Now page of our website.