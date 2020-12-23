Special Broadcast: Paddling the Chain of Lakes

You can watch a special broadcast on Local 32 this Wednesday.

2020 was the year the guys from Stand Up for Great Lakes were supposed to cross their fifth and final Great Lake, Lake Ontario. But because of COVID-19 and the border being closed, they had to come up with another idea.

So they thought, why not keep it local?

The Chain of Lakes is a stunning water system that flows through 16 interconnected lakes, rivers and streams from Ellsworth all the way to East Grand Traverse Bay.

This documentary will take you along that journey where you’ll see unmatched beauty, a scary moment by Bellaire, an interesting “traffic jam” on Torch Lake that involved the police and then a momentous ending on Elk Lake!

This paddle wasn’t easy for the guys, but they did it, and raised a bunch of money for Paddle Antrim, who helps keep the Chain of Lakes clean.

Tune in at 7:30 p.m. on Local 32 or stream it online through 9&10 News Plus on the free VUit mobile app.