Sault Ste Marie Women’s Auxiliary Delivers Holiday Baskets to Local Vets

The Women’s Auxiliary at American Legion Post 3 in Sault Ste Marie is in its third year of putting together Christmas care packages for veterans in local long term care units and assisted living centers. Today, they loaded them up and delivered them.

“We decided to step it up this year and go further, so we made all of the fleece blankets for our baskets,” said auxiliary president, Bonnie Taylor-Vazquez. “Not by ourselves, but by a lot of different people. We talked about what we wanted to do to show our veterans that they have not been forgotten. It’s very important because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here”.

In the previous two years, the packages were given to each veteran personally. But, with the COVID-19 restrictions, the packages will be held in quarantine for a couple of days before the veterans get them. Each basket contains activity books, snacks, hats, gloves, socks, and homemade blankets.

“This year seemed more important because those in the facilities are not able to have visitors or be out and about and they feel lost anyway so despite all the restrictions brought out by COVID-19, we were determined to make this project happen this year”.

A total of 40 packages were delivered.