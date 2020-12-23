Satisfying Your Holiday Sweet Tooth with The Sweet Shop in Downtown Cadillac

It’s crunch time for holiday shopping!

Your best bet now is to go local, and go to a place you can get something for everyone.

The Sweet Shop in Cadillac has tasty treats to satisfy anyone on your list!

Since 1961, the Sweet Shop had been making premium chocolate. They also create custom creations, gift baskets and gourmet popcorn.

They are best known for their ‘Snowbirds,’ which is exclusively made by the Sweet Shop. They also have made this year’s hot fad, special hot cocoa bombs.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Zach Razminas talked with the owner. Watch the video above to see all they have in the store.

