Reward Increases for Suspect Involved in Benzie Co. Home Fire

The reward got bigger to identify the person who broke into a Benzie County home and lit the garage on fire.

The sheriff’s office says the reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect has jumped from $5,000 to $10,000.

It happened back on the fourth of July at a home on Carmean Road in Colfax Township.

Police say someone who lives at the home found an unknown man inside.

They say he had damaged the inside of the house then lit the garage on fire.

The sheriff’s office says it caused more than $270,000 in damage.

Police are looking for a white man in his late 50’s to early 60’s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a stocky build.

He also had a short beard.

If you know anything about this, call the Benzie County undersheriff at 231-882-4494.