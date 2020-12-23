Pres. Trump Vetoes Massive Defense Bill Despite Overwhelming GOP Support

President Trump is vetoing the annual defense policy bill that has broad bipartisan support in congress.

It’s a move that could potentially set him up for the first congressional override of his presidency.

The president threatened to veto the bill because it doesn’t include a repeal to a law that shields internet companies from being liable for what is posted on their websites by them or third parties.

It includes provisions to limit how much money he can move around for his border wall and another that would require the military to rename bases that were named after figures from the confederacy, something the president doesn’t want to do.

It’s unclear if republicans will again defy the president and vote to override his veto.

Multiple house lawmakers say they will cut their holiday’s short for congress to return to Washington to override a veto if necessary.

A new vote has yet to be scheduled.