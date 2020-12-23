Pres. Trump Declares $600 Stimulus Checks Are Not Enough

President Trump is not signing the recently passed $908 billion coronavirus relief bill, calling for an increase in the pay-out to struggling Americans.

Now lawmakers on capitol are working to make changes and get it approved by the president as soon as possible.

The president posted a four-minute long video on Twitter sharing his thoughts on why he didn’t agree with the legislation.

His sticking point—the stimulus checks are not enough.

The vote also included the $1.4 trillion funding bill that keeps the government open.

The president says the funding bill gives too much money to foreign countries.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 per couple. I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

On Christmas Eve, House Democrats plan on introducing an amendment to increase the stimulus payments to $2,000.

But it’s unclear if it can pass the Republican controlled Senate.