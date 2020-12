Pfizer Agrees to Supply US With Another 100 Million Doses by July

A second agreement between the U.S. government and Pfizer is sending another 100 million doses our way.

The drugmaker says it expects to deliver those vaccines by July 31.

Pfizer’s already been working to supply the government with the 100 million doses from its first agreement. It was also the first maker to win its approval from the FDA with its partner creator, BioNTech.

Moderna was the second to win approval for its vaccine.