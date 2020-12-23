Northern Michigan’s ‘Dashing Santa’ Brings Santa Experience to Family’s Homes
During these difficult times, one Santa is making sure he’s spreading Christmas cheer to children and families.
“The Dashing Santa” has been traveling all over northern Michigan to bring a socially distanced Santa experience.
“It all started when our Thanksgiving plans were cancelled and then a lot of people started canceling their Christmas plans to go see Santa at the mall,” said Santa. “I thought, if you can’t go see Santa at the mall, why can’t Santa come see you?”
Santa has been providing socially distanced visits with families in Grand Traverse and Leelanau County.
“The kids are the reason I do this,” said Santa. “Some are so excited, some are so stunned they don’t know what to do. It’s just such a wonderful feeling.”
This month, he visited over 30 families.