Newberry Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Arson, Possession of Meth

A Newberry man is out on bond after facing a slew of charges that started with domestic violence.

State police were called to a Newberry home on Sunday for a domestic violence incident involving this man, Christopher Morrison.

Troopers say Morrison left the home before they arrived.

When they found him, he was in possession of suspected meth.

Troopers say Morrison is also the suspect MSP was previously investigating that involved him illegally burning the victim’s person property.

He now faces domestic violence, arson and possession of meth.

He’s out on a tether.