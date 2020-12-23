New Hampshire Woman Charged with Making Threats Against Michigan Election Official

A woman is charged with making threats against a Detroit-area Republican election official.

The FBI says Katelyn Jones sent pictures of a mutilated body to Monica Palmer, who is a member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Palmer received the pictures and threatening texts referencing her daughter after a meeting at which she initially refused to certify election results in favor of Joe Biden.

Jones admitted to sending the threatening messages from her mother’s home in New Hampshire.

“The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. “There is simply no place in Michigan, or in the United States, for chilling threats like this to people who are simply doing what they believe is correct.”

Palmer chaired a meeting of the Board of Canvassers on Nov.17.

The FBI says Jones made her threats by text and Instagram one day after the meeting.