Michigan Officials Report 3,443 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,443 new cases of the coronavirus and 70 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now has 469,928 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 11,775 COVID-19 deaths.

As of December 18, 284,731 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Weeks after the state health department issued new coronavirus restrictions, cases continue to trend downward in Michigan.

The state tallied 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

About a month ago, there was one day where we reported nearly 10,000 cases in a day.

173 more deaths were reported on Tuesday, but many were from a records review.

Michigan’s seven day case average is falling as is its amount of hospitalizations.