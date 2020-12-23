MDHHS Offers Virtual Social Hours, Classes to Help Older Adults Connect During the Holidays
Older adults experiencing social isolation this holiday season can have the opportunity to celebrate virtually.
Michigan is partnering with GetSetUp.
GetSetUp is a national education technology company and they’re offering a series of holiday-themed social hours and classes this week and next to help older adults connect with others in the same age group.
Holiday-themed social hours and courses include:
- Social Hour – Holiday Party: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 3 p.m.
- Getting Started with Zoom This Holiday Season: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m.
- Connect with Family and Friends This Holiday Season: Thursday, Dec. 24, noon
- Social Hour – Christmas Traditions: Friday, Dec. 25, 11 a.m.
- Social Hour – Seasonal Games: Saturday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m.
- Social Hour – Holiday Recipe Swap: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.
- Social Hour – Dancing to Music of the 1960s & 1970s: Thursday, Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.
Click here to register or call 888-559-1614.