Married in the Mitten: The Revel Rose

There are some couples who want to forgo the traditional wedding tropes – like a church ceremony and then a reception at a dining hall. But, some want to go for more of an adventurous, low-key, and intimate approach. This is where Kendall Rose, the owner of The Revel Rose event planning, comes in to help the brides and grooms to achieve their ultimate wedding dreams.

“It just kind of happened by a fluke in my first season as a wedding planner,” said Rose. “I had a couple of couples come to me and say that they were looking to plan a wedding. They wanted to keep the budget small, and they wanted to just have family and a couple of close friends join them in northern Michigan. I was like this is a perfect introduction into this industry, and so within those events, I just found that I loved planning these out”.

Luckily, the pandemic brought on more brides and grooms looking to scale back their wedding into a more intimate setting. “Most of our couples did end up scaling back their guest counts,” Rose explained. “We ended up doing a few at a private residence, and that ended up being a really nice way of just securing a venue and saying we can definitely move forward as long as we’re within social gathering guest count limitations”.

These micro-weddings are helping couples make it work during the pandemic while saving money at the same time.

To learn more about The Revel Rose, click here.

