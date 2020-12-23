Mancelona 4-Year-Old Returns Home After Days in Hospital with MIS-C, Parkinsonism

A 4-year-old from Mancelona is coming home just in time for Christmas after spending the last two weeks in the hospital battling a rare but serious COVID-19 side effect.

“Started out with a low temperature and gradually got a little worst,” says Kandace Day.

In November, Day’s 4-year-old son Charlie tested positive for COVID-19.

“He had a runny nose from COVID,” says Day.

Four weeks later, Charlie started to get a rash, slight fever and fatigue. So, Day took him to the ER in Kalkaska.

“When we got the ER, they noticed that he was dehydrated automatically, the pumped him in with antibiotics.”

That’s when things took a turn for the worst, Charlie was sent to Traverse City to be examined by more doctors… where they found inflammation in his blood… eventually leading to his heart.

“My little boy was healthy… and one day he just stopped and he was fighting for his life,” says Day.

Charlie was immediately airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and rushed to the ICU.

Within an hour, he was put on a ventilator and diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a rare and potentially deadly illness that infects children exposed to COVID-19.

“It attacked almost every single organ in his body, the rash was the skin, he has a little bit of brain damage of course,” says Day.

As well as Parkinsonism, making him the only known child in the world to get the disease from COVID.

“He was like Zombie,” says Day. “He couldn’t move, he couldn’t walk, he couldn’t talk, he wasn’t eating, he wasn’t drinking. He didn’t recognize us.”

Then Charlie miraculously began regaining his strength.

And on Wednesday, 18 days after getting the rash and just before Christmas, Charlie was able to go home, still with a long road to recovery ahead.

“I’m doing this because I don’t want any other parent to know or be affected by this,” says Day.