Mackinac Co. Sheriff to Retire at the End of the Year

A northern Michigan county is saying farewell to its sheriff of 16 years. Sheriff Scott Strait started with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Department 35 years ago, but now he’s decided it’s time to retire. “It’s been such a great joy of my life to serve the people of Mackinac County,” he said.

Sheriff Scott Strait always knew he would one day become a public servant after being influenced by his father who, to this day, remains a police officer. Sheriff Strait said it’s all about serving and taking care of other people. “You ask anybody that goes into law enforcement why they went into law enforcement. It’s to help people” he said. “Having that opportunity to serve others is the greatest joy anybody could have.”

Sheriff Strait said there have been many highlights throughout his career, it’s impossible to pick one in particular, but what he’ll remember the most are the people he’s been around. “The best part of law enforcement in anybody’s career is the connections you make with people. Your partners, your coworkers, your community, all of the people that come into contact with.”

Undersheriff Ed Wilk says they have some big shoes to fill when it comes to replacing Sheriff Strait. “I truly wish him the best and I know he’s not done,” he said. “One of the main things he’s always said is to do this job you have to have a servant’s heart. That is what he’s always said to any new employee that we have that has came in, and I truly believe he is still part of that and he has that servant’s heart.”

Sheriff Strait says it’s surreal that it’s coming to an end and he’s grateful for the opportunity. “I could not have asked for a better place to work,” he said. “I think it’s been nearly 35 years that I’ve worked for the citizens of Mackinac County and it’s the most beautiful place on earth as far as I’m concerned.”

Sheriff Strait will start the next chapter of his life as a professor at Lake Superior State University. Undersheriff Wilk will take over as sheriff following Sheriff Strait’s retirement at the end of the year.