Healthy Living: New Moms Deal With Anxiety Overload

Add up a global pandemic, election, and some wild weather events—and it becomes clear why more new moms are feeling overwhelmed.

We’ve all heard of postpartum depression, one in seven new moms experience hormonal changes that send them spiraling into depression after giving birth.

But it just doesn’t happen after the baby is born.

There is an entire spectrum of mood swings called peripartum mood disorders impact women before and after delivery.

Healthy Living hears from a mom and doctor about what it’s like.