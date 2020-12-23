Dominion Voting Systems Employee Sues Trump Campaign

Dominion Voting Systems’ top employee is suing the Trump campaign and allies for defamation following the presidential election.

Eric Coomer is the director of Product Strategy and Security for Dominion.

He says the campaign and others have baselessly accused him of using his position to steal the election for president-elect Joe Biden.

Even though Biden’s win has been certified and there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Coomer’s lawsuit accuses the campaign and allies of causing emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

He says he has received death threats, harassment, and damage to his reputation since the election. And he even had to move to a safe undisclosed location where he still lives right now.